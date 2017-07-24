Swimming: Quah misses out on 100m backstroke semi-finals at world championships

SINGAPORE: National swimmer Quah Zheng Wen missed out on the men's 100m backstroke semi-finals at the FINA World Championships on Monday (Jul 24) in Budapest.



The 20-year-old clocked a time of 54.68s in his heat, putting him in 18th place out of 46 competitors for the event.

The last spot for the semi-finals went to Russian swimmer Kliment Koleshnikov who came in 16th after clocking 54.51s.

Chinese swimmer Xu Jiayu finished fastest in the heats after touching the wall in 52.77s.

Quah will also swim in the 100m and 200m butterfly, as well as the 50m and 200m backstroke in the meet.



The University of California student finished in 22nd place in the heats of the 100m backstroke event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.