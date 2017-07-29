Swimming: Quah misses out on 50m backstroke semi-finals at FINA World Championships

SINGAPORE: National swimmer Quah Zheng Wen on Saturday (Jul 29) missed out on the men's 50m backstroke semi-finals at the FINA World Championships in Budapest.



The 20-year-old clocked a time of 25.58s in his heat, finishing 30th overall. Only the top 16 advance to the semi-finals.



This was Quah's fifth and final event at the swimming World Championships held in Budapest, Hungary. The University of California student also competed in the 100m backstroke (18th), 200m backstroke, 100m butterfly (18th) and the 200m butterfly (18th). He did not qualify for the semi-finals for any of them.



He did, however, broke his own national record in the 200m backstroke event with a time of 1:59.49s.



Meanwhile, fellow Singaporean Joseph Schooling is due to compete in the men's 100m butterfly finals on Saturday from 11.30pm. The 22-year-old clocked 50.78s at the Duna Arena to finish 4th overall in the semi-finals.



Schooling is favourite to win this event after he clinched Singapore's historic gold medal during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.