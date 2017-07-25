Swimming: Quah Zheng Wen misses out on 200m fly semis at FINA World Championships

SINGAPORE: National swimmer Quah Zheng Wen has missed out on the men's 200m butterfly semi-finals at the 17th FINA World Championships in Budapest.



Quah clocked a time of 1:56:76s in his heat on Tuesday (Jul 25) at the Duna Arena, placing him 18th in a field of 44 swimmers.



Home favourite Laszlo Cseh was the fastest during the heats in 1:54:08s while Japanese swimmer Daiya Seto came in second in 1:54:89s. The 200m semi-final is scheduled to take place later on Tuesday night from 11.30pm (Singapore time).

Quah, 20, is also scheduled to feature in the 100m butterfly, as well as the 50m and 200m backstroke during the meet.



On Monday, Quah missed out on the men's 100m backstroke semi-finals after also finishing in 18th place in the heats.