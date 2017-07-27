Swimming: Quah Zheng Wen sets new national 200m backstroke record at FINA World Championships

SINGAPORE: National swimmer Quah Zheng Wen broke his own national record in the 200m backstroke on Thursday (Jul 27), clocking 1:59.49s in the heats of FINA World Championships.

The time was however, not enough to qualify him for a spot in the semi-finals and he finished 24th overall in the heats.

American Ryan Murphy topped the overall heat rankings with a time of 1:56.11s, while Hungary's Peter Bernek (1:56.53s) and Lithuania's Danas Rapsys (1:56.67s) placed second and third respectively.



New Zealand's Corey Main nabbed the last semi-final spot after clocking 1:58.34s.



Quah's previous mark of 2:00.45s was set last month in the heats of the Neo Garden 13th Singapore National Swimming Championships.

The 20-year-old isstill scheduled to compete in the 50m backstroke, as well as the 100m butterfly at the meet.



Advertisement Advertisement

The University of California student missed out on the semis for the 200m butterfly and the 100m backstroke after coming in 18th place for the heats of both events in Budapest.

