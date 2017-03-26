Swimming: Schooling fails to make NCAA 200-yard fly final; Quah finishes 2nd in heats

SINGAPORE: NCAA 200-yard butterfly record holder Joseph Schooling will not get to defend his title at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships, after failing to make the final on Saturday (Mar 25).

Schooling posted 1 min 45.47 sec to finish last in his heat.

Fellow Singaporean Quah Zheng Wen clocked 1 min 40.44 sec to rank second overall in the same heat, behind Schooling's University of Texas teammate Jack Conger, who topped the overall heats with 1 min 39.88 sec.

Schooling holds the 200-yard butterfly NCAA record of 1 min 37.97 sec.

On Friday (Saturday morning, Singapore time), he came in second in the 100-yard fly, clocking 43.75 seconds.

University of California, Berkeley freshman Quah posted 45.06 sec to come in fifth in the same event, his first individual final in the competition.