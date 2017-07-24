Swimming: Schooling finishes 5th in 50m butterfly final at FINA World Championships

SINGAPORE: Singapore Olympic champion Joseph Schooling missed out on a podium finish in the men's 50m butterfly at the FINA World Championships on Tuesday (Jul 25 Singapore time).



Schooling clocked 22.95s at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary to finish fifth.

Great Britain's Benjamin Proud clinched gold after touching the wall in 22.75s while Brazil's Nicholas Santos took silver in 22.79s.

Ukraine's Andrii Govorov claimed bronze in 22.84s. Schooling finished just behind US swimmer Caeleb Dressel who clocked 22.89s.

Schooling had also finished fifth overall for the semi-finals on Sunday night, touching the wall in 22.93s to break his own Asian and national record set in the heats.

The 50m butterfly was one of two events that Schooling had set his sights on winning at the meet, the other being his pet event, the 100m butterfly.

Schooling will also compete in the 100m freestyle event in Budapest.



According to a report by TODAY, Schooling withdrew from the 200m butterfly event before the first day of competition.

This was something he had also done during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games where he won Singapore a historic gold medal.