Swimming: Schooling misses out on 100m freestyle semis at FINA World Championships

SINGAPORE: Olympic champion Joseph Schooling narrowly missed out on a semi-final berth for the men's 100m freestyle at the FINA World Championships on Wednesday (Jul 26).

Schooling clocked 48.86s putting him in 17th place out of 113 competitors for the event at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

The last spot for the semi-finals went to Serbian swimmer Velimir Stjepanovic who came in 16th after clocking 48.80s.



Australia's Cameron McEvoy finished fastest in the heats after touching the wall at 47.97s.



Schooling is scheduled to compete in the men's 100m butterfly in Budapest from Friday (Jul 28), the event in which he won Singapore's historic gold medal in the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The 22-year-old swam in the 50m butterfly final on Tuesday, where he finished fifth.