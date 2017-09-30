Swimming: Schooling posts new personal best in backstroke; shows expanded repertoire

SINGAPORE: Olympic champion and butterfly specialist Joseph Schooling on Friday (Sep 29) showed his speed and versatility across a wider range of events, posting a new personal best in the backstroke event at the Texas Men's Orange vs White intrasquad meet.



Schooling won the 100-yard backstroke final in 46.29 seconds, 0.99 seconds faster than his previous best. He finished ahead of Austin Katz (46.81) and Ryan Harty (47.07) - a result that swim website SwimSwam described as "the three fastest times in the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) this season by far."

The 100m Olympic fly champion has long set his sights on expanding his repertoire.

At Friday's intrasquad meet, he clocked 19.32 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, to beat Brett Ringgold (19.79) and Tate Jackson (20.36).

The butterfly specialist also went 1:41.77 to win the 200-yard fly finals and top the NCAA rankings.

Schooling capped the night with a 400-yard freestyle relay victory, posting 43.01 seconds alongside teammates Parker Neri (44.47), Jacob Huerta (44.22), and Tate Jackson (43.17), touching in a final time of 2:54.87.