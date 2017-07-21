Swimming: Schooling, Quah arrive in Budapest for world championships

Olympic champion Joseph Schooling and national swimmer Quah Zheng Wen will be featuring in four and five events respectively at the meet.

SINGAPORE: National swimmers Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen arrived in Budapest on Friday (Jul 21) for the FINA World Championships.

Olympic champion Schooling will begin his gold medal quest when he competes on the opening day of competition in the 50m butterfly on Sunday. The 22-year-old will also swim the 100m and 200m butterfly and 100m freestyle events at the meet.



Quah also features in the 50m butterfly event on Sunday and will also compete in the 100m and 200m butterfly and the 50m and 100m backstroke events in Budapest.



Schooling has targeted the 100m butterfly world record at the championships. It is the same event in which he won gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in a Games record time of 50.39s.



The current world record stands at 49.82s, which was clocked by Michael Phelps at the 2009 world championships in Rome.



The University of Texas swimmer won the 100m butterfly bronze at the last world championships in 2015 in Kazan.

EYE ON RIVALS

While Schooling is aiming to be the fastest swimmer in the world in his pet event, he must surely keep a lookout over his shoulder for his main rivals.



American Caeleb Dressel, who posted the quickest time for the 100m butterfly this year at 50.87s, will be aiming to pip the Olympic champion for the second time in 2017.



Dressel beat Schooling in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships in March.

Just like Schooling, the 20-year-old University of Florida swimmer also secured his first Olympic gold medal in last year's Rio Games, albeit not in an individual event but in the 4×100m freestyle relay.

Schooling will also have to overcome South African Chad le Clos and Hungarian Laszlo Cseh, both of whom will be vying for revenge after they were forced to share the Olympic silver medal with Phelps in 2016 behind the Singaporean at the Rio games.

Besides the 100m butterfly, Schooling said he is also aiming to win medals in the other events he is slated to compete in - including the 200m butterfly.



For this event, he will have to overcome Japanese swimmer Masato Sakai who clinched silver for the event at the Rio Olympics behind Phelps.



Schooling has said that he is "keeping tabs" on Sakai and noted that he has posted "serious" times this season.

