Swimming: Schooling, Quah return home after World Championships campaign

SINGAPORE: National swimmers Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen arrived back in Singapore on Tuesday (Aug 1) after competing at the 2017 FINA World Championship in Hungary.

The US-based duo will spend some time in Singapore, before linking up with Team Singapore ahead of the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, which officially kicks off on Aug 19.

It was a relatively low-key arrival at Changi Airport Terminal 1 for the pair, who made the trip from Budapest.

Both swimmers did not meet their personal targets they set for themselves at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, with Schooling finishing joint-third in the 100m butterfly and Quah failing to progress past the heats in all five of his events.

Speaking to the media upon their arrival, both swimmers are hoping to make up for their disappointment in Hungary by winning a bunch of gold medals in Malaysia later this month.

When asked for about objectives for the upcoming SEA Games, Schooling said: "I want to win all my events and do the best I can for Singapore.



"We've always had a great swimming tradition for the SEA Games and we have a young and solid group going."



He added: "We have a chance to do something special at the SEA Games; 2015 was something special for us, I think it will be nice to go to Malaysia's backyard and teach them a thing or two."



Schooling, 22, won nine gold medals at the 2015 SEA Games, which was held in Singapore.

Among the SEA Games swim titles 20-year-old Quah hopes to retain is the 200m backstroke. The University of California, Berkeley undergraduate set a new national record of 1:59.49s in Budapest less than a week ago.

“The SEA Games is going to be a blast and I'm looking forward to it ,” said Quah, who won seven golds in 2015.

When asked about his target in Kuala Lumpur, Quah said: “Same as always: To make Singapore proud; to try to be on top all the time always. The focus is the same.”