Swimming: Schooling qualifies for 200m fly event at World Championships

SINGAPORE: Olympic champion Joseph Schooling booked his place for the 200m butterfly event at the Fina World Championships in July.

The 21-year-old finished second in the finals of the Arena Pro Swim Series 200m butterfly race in Atlanta on Monday morning (May 8), beating the 'A' qualifying grade for the world meet at Budapest, Hungary.

Schooling clocked 1:56.45s behind American Chase Kalisz who touched the wall in 1:55.94s. His timing was well below the qualification mark of 1:57.28s.

The University of Texas undergraduate has now qualified for four events at the World Championships - the 50m, 100m and 200m fly as well as the 100m freestyle. Prior to Monday's achievement, Schooling had already qualified for the other three events from his timings at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

After a disappointing showing at the NCAA in March where Schooling lost his crown in the 100-yard and 200-yard fly races, Schooling had said that he could not rest on his laurels anymore.



In 2015's World Championships at Kazan, Russia, Schooling secured Singapore's first-ever podium finish at the meet after he clinched a bronze medal in the 100m fly. He went on to famously clinch gold for the event at the Rio Olympics in 2016, beating swim legend Michael Phelps in the final.