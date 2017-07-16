Swimming: Schooling sets new Asian 50m butterfly mark; qualifies 5th fastest for final at world championships

SINGAPORE: Olympic champion Joseph Schooling has qualified for the men's 50m butterfly final at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, bettering the Asian and national record he set earlier on Sunday (Jul 23).



Schooling clocked 22.93s on Sunday night Singapore time to finish 5th in the semi-finals.

The 50m butterfly is one of two events that Schooling has set his sights on to win in Budapest, along with his pet event the 100m butterfly. The 50m butterfly final is scheduled to take place on Monday night from 11.30pm onwards.



Schooling will also compete in the 100m and 200m butterfly as well as the 100m freestyle events at the meet.

National swimmer Quah Zheng Wen will also compete in Budapest. Quah is scheduled to swim in the 100m and 200m butterfly, as well as the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke in the world championships.