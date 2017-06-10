Swimming: Schooling sets season's 7th fastest time in 100m fly in Texas

SINGAPORE: Joseph Schooling continued his top form at the Texas Senior Circuit on Saturday (Jun 10 Singapore time), when he won the 100m butterfly race with a time of 51.82s.

That's the world's seventh-fastest time this season. It is also his first long-course 100m fly win since clinching the Olympic gold in Rio where he touched the wall in 50.39s, which remains his personal best.

On Friday, the 21-year-old Singaporean won the 50m butterfly at the Texas Senior Circuit, clocking the 12th fastest time in the world this year for the event.



Schooling is preparing for the World Championships in Budapest in July where he's qualified for the 50m, 100m, and 200m fly, and the 100m freestyle.



The swimming competition in Hungary is where he is aiming to break the world record for the 100m butterfly race, which is currently held by Michael Phelps at 49.82 seconds.

