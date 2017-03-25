Swimming: Schooling settles for silver, Quah 5th in butterfly showdown

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Olympic champion Joseph Schooling was pipped to the wall in the 100-yard butterfly race by US freestyler Caeleb Dressel during Saturday's (Mar 25) final at the NCAA Championships in Indianapolis.

The reigning 100-metre butterfly Olympic gold medallist swam 43.75s, but that was not enough to stave off Dressel, who touched home first in 43.58s and, in doing so, rewrote the NCAA (44.01s), American and US Open (both 43.84s) records.

In what was billed locally as the race between Singapore's top male swimmers, Quah Zheng Wen finished the event fifth in 45.06s.

Schooling did help the University of Texas to gold in the 200-yard medley relay though, swimming a 19.45s in the butterfly leg to boost the Longhorns to first place ahead of defending champions Alabama. The team finished 1:21.54s to break the NCAA, American and US Open records.