Swimming: Schooling wins 50m fly on Texas Senior Circuit

SINGAPORE: Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling won the 50m butterfly race at the Texas Senior Circuit on Friday (Jun 9) as he continued his preparations for the upcoming FINA World Masters Championships in July.



The 21-year-old Singaporean clocked a time of 23.51s, the 12th fastest time in the world this year for the event.



His effort is just shy of his personal best and national record of 23.25s which he set at the 2015 World Championships.



Schooling, who was representing Longhorn Aquatics at the Texas Senior Circuit, finished ahead of American Bryce Bohman (24.43s) and Turkish swimmer Turker Ayar (24.44s).

Besides the 50m butterfly, Schooling also qualified for three other events at next month's World Championships at Budapest - the 100m and 200m fly, as well as the 100m freestyle.

Schooling told Channel NewsAsia last month that he is a aiming to break the world record for the 100m butterfly race in Hungary and clinch medals in the other events he is slated to compete in.

He added that he was in a better condition since his below-par performance at the NCAA Championships in March where he failed to make it to the 200-yard butterfly final after finishing last in his heats.

