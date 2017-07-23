Swimming: Sun, Ledecky triumph in world 400m freestyle

BUDAPEST: China's Sun Yang won the men's 400m freestyle final in emphatic style at the world aquatic championships on Sunday (Jul 23), as his bitter Rio Games rival Mack Horton trailed home a distant second.

Sun clocked 3min 41.38sec to claim gold well ahead of the Olympic champion Horton, who had previously dubbed his rival a dope cheat, as the Australian took silver some 2.47 seconds adrift. Italy's Gabriele Detti took bronze at 2.55sec.



It was sweet revenge for Sun, who splashed the water and gave a triumphant roar, having been beaten by Horton in the 400m final at last year's Rio Olympics following a war of words between the pair.



Horton had dubbed Sun a 'drugs cheat' after the Chinese served a three-month ban in 2014 after testing positive for a stimulant.



In turn, Sun accused his Australian rival of 'dirty tricks' to try and put the freestyle specialist off his game.



Sun's victory in Budapest means he now has eight world gold medals spanning four championships dating back to Shanghai in 2011.



"I'm happy, of course," said the 25-year-old Sun. "I was in a lot of pain throughout last year - I'm getting old - and had a couple of injuries. I'm just focusing on doing my best here."

He has now won the 400m world title at each of the last three championships after his Barcelona 2013 and Kazan 2015 triumphs.



Horton could not hide his disappointment after the race and said his time was disappointing.



"I thought I would have been faster, the time stings more than losing," said the 21-year-old. I thought I was capable of more tonight, I tried to be stronger in the front part of the race.

"This is the start of the cycle towards Tokyo," he added with one eye on defending his Olympic title in 2020.



In the women's 400m freestyle, Katie Ledecky of the United States made history by becoming the first woman to win a third straight 400m freestyle gold at the world aquatic championships.



United States' Katie Ledecky celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 400-metre freestyle final during the swimming competitions of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

The 20-year-old clocked three minutes, 58.34 seconds, setting a new championships record, with compatriot Leah Smith second at 3.20secs back and China's Li Bingjie, who is only 15, third at 04.91.



Ledecky's time better the previous championship record which she set just hours earlier in Sunday morning's heat.



This is Ledecky's third straight world title over 400m after her wins at the Barcelona 2013 and Kazan 2015 world championships.



Her time was nearly two seconds slower than the world record she set in winning the Olympic title last year.



It is the first of six freestyle events Ledecky is entering in Budapest and will swim again on Sunday in the 4x100m freestyle relay for the USA.



Chinese teenager Li looked glumly at the scoreboard after her bronze. "I was disappointed that I didn't break my own personal best, but I am happy with the medal," said Li after her podium finish.



