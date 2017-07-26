Swimming: Sun Yang wins men's 200m freestyle world gold

BUDAPEST: Chinese superstar Sun Yang won the men's 200m freestyle gold at the world aquatics championships on Tuesday (Jul 25) to add to his Olympic title in the same event.

Sun touched the wall first in one minute 44.39 seconds with Townley Haas of the United States taking silver, at 0.65sec back, while Russia's Aleksandr Krasnykh earned bronze at 0.84.

This was Sun's second gold of these championships after his victory in the 400m freestyle final on Sunday.

He will bid for the treble in Wednesday's 800m freestyle final - the event he has dominated for the last three world championships since 2011 in Shanghai.

Sun timed his 200m race to perfection.

He was fourth at the halfway point, but had caught leader and defending champion James Guy of Great Britain by the final turn and powered home to victory.

Advertisement Advertisement

His win means the 25-year-old Sun is now the 200m freestyle champion at both the worlds and Olympics, after his victory at the Rio de Janeiro Games last year.

The freestyle expert now has nine gold medals to his name spanning four world championships.

In the women's 1,500m freestyle final, Katie Ledecky of the United States made history by becoming the first woman to win 12 world aquatics championships gold medals.

US Katie Ledecky reacts after competing in the women's 1500m freestyle final. (CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP)

Ledecky, 20, clocked 15 minutes, 31.82 seconds with Spain's Mireia Belmonte taking silver at a huge 19.07secs back, while Italy's Simona Quadarella earned bronze at 22.04.



