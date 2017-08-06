Team Singapore newcomers to look out for in the SEA Games

Channel NewsAsia's Noor Farhan takes a look at some of the budding Team Singapore athletes making their bow in the regional multi-sport event.

SINGAPORE: With about two weeks to go until the opening ceremony of the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, many Team Singapore athletes are gearing up for what could be their defining moments in their sporting careers.

As one of the more prestigious competitions in the sporting calendar, for younger athletes, the SEA Games represent a taste of what it is like to compete in a multi-sport event - similar to the Asian Games or the Olympics.

While some might take the SEA Games as a stepping stone towards higher goals, for a number of fellow debutants, it represents their shot at making a name for themselves.

Channel NewsAsia takes a look at some of the young debutants making their bow in the upcoming Games in Malaysia.

FENCING'S YOUNG HOPEFUL

Foil fencer Jet Ng (centre). (Photo: Jet Ng's Facebook page)

What started as a desire to emulate Star Wars lightsabre fights as an 8-year-old kid turned into a lifelong passion for national foil specialist Jet Ng in the sport of fencing.

“Back then I was into really into Star Wars, and I thought that I could play with swords like in the movies,” said the 19-year-old, who wanted to be like the Jedi and the Sith Lord in the sci-fi franchise.

There was no turning back for Ng, as he took his first leap into the sport as a child, as soon as his cousin Justin Quek also decided to sign up for fencing classes. “(He) joined fencing first and I was very close to him. So when he decided to sign up, I said, ‘Sure, let’s do this,'” said Ng.

The teen's flair in the foil category soon saw him gain valuable experience in international Cadet and Junior tournaments.

Ng’s most memorable achievement? Fifth-place in the 2015 World Cadet Championships in Tashkent.

“Rivalries will always be there in competitions, and not just in the SEA Games,” said the Meridian Junior College graduate. “I’m just going to treat the SEA Games like any other competition and not put myself under too much pressure.”

Ng, who trains under coach Joseph Engert, is looking forward to showing what he can do in Kuala Lumpur later this month. “When I watched (the SEA Games) in 2015, I could really feel the country come together to support the athletes. Not just the fencers but in other sports as well.

“It really gave me a sense of pride and what it meant to be competing for the national flag,” said Ng. “Now, it feels great to be other side, on the competitive front this time.”

BRINGING THE BITE BACK TO FOOTBALL'S YOUNG LIONS

National Under-22 striker Ikhsan Fandi in action. (Photo: FAS Facebook page)

It can be tough to rise above the shadows, especially if one has a well-known father. Just ask 18-year-old Ikhsan Fandi, whose dad is Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad.

It hardly shows with Ikhsan, however, when teased about how good he thinks he is, compared to his illustrious parent. “Well, my father is definitely better. For now,“ said the Garena Young Lions striker.

With his elder brother Irfan making a name for himself as a reliable central defender for both club and country, the goal-scoring burden for Singapore’s Under-22 team now rests with Ikhsan.

As one of the positive lights to emerge from a disastrous AFC Under-23 qualifying campaign in Myanmar last month, Ikhsan’s two-goal haul in Yangon puts him in good stead to be selected for the final 23-man squad bound for Kuala Lumpur.

“They’ve yet to officially confirm the squad. But if I’m selected, I’d like to go to the SEA Games and show what Singaporean footballers can do,” said Ikhsan, who once signed with Chilean clubs AC Barnechea and Universidad Catolica.

“I haven’t really watched a SEA Games match before, other than my brother Irfan Fandi’s games when it was held in Singapore in 2015,” added Ikhsan. “I know that the SEA Games is a big tournament and people are expecting a lot from us. It is a big privilege and honour to play for your country.

“My dad and brother played for the country, so now it's my turn to play and I’m feeling really excited.”

He acknowledged that the Young Lions have a tough road ahead if they’re to meet their target of making it past the SEA Games group stage. “ASEAN teams are strong now, especially Myanmar and Malaysia.

“We’ll have to give it our all if we’re to beat them. I think we’ll be able to give them a tough fight if we do our best.”

PUTTING POLYTECHNIC ON HOLD FOR SAILING

National 470 sailor Cheryl Teo. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

Her desire to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has seen 18-year-old Cheryl Teo defer her polytechnic studies to October 2018.

Making up one half of the national 470-class duo alongside fellow sailor Elsie Yukie Yokoyama, Teo made the decision to solely focus on her sport after having a taste of high-level sailing at the European Championships last May.

The second-year Ngee Ann Polytechnic student will be making her first appearance at a SEA Games event in about two weeks, as she aims to gain valuable experience ahead of next year’s Asian Games in August.

“Before the European Open in Monaco last May, I thought that I could cope with school work and sailing. It was at that point that I committed a lot of effort to sailing, and since I wanted to ultimately do well in the 2017 SEA Games, I was training quite hard.

“I had to cope with both sailing and school, and so it was quite tiring. When I had to fly to Monaco, I had to skip school for two weeks and it was a tough period. When I returned back from the event it was quite hard to catch up to my schoolwork but I eventually did, thanks to my peers in class.

“Since then I decide to only focus on one thing at one time. And so for this one year I’d like to focus solely on sailing.”

WAITING IN THE WINGS: TABLE TENNIS' LUCAS TAN

Table Tennis player Lucas Tan (centre). (Photo: Noor Farhan)

Dislodging seasoned campaigners Gao Ning and Clarence Chew in the Men’s Table Tennis team events may not be possible this year.

But that would not stop 18-year-old SEA Games debutant Lucas Tan from working hard in training and being prepared should the chance arise in Kuala Lumpur.

A reserve member of the current SEA Games squad, Tan was part of the 2014 youth side that won the World Cadet Championships in the Team category.

“Making the current squad was very important as it’s my first major competition,” said the first-year Aerospace Engineering student at Singapore Polytechnic. “I hope the Singaporean crowd can go up to KL to support the team.”

He added: “I did watch the 2015 edition and as a spectator, I found that the level is high and is quite intense. I just hope to do my best later this month and do Singapore proud.

“I think as long as we focus on ourselves, we should be okay.”

Training with tougher sparring partners at the Singapore Table Tennis Association helped the teen raise his game several notches. “We brought in a couple of foreign players into Singapore as sparring partners to train against, and they certainly helped us improve.”

FROM NETBALL TO WOMEN'S CRICKET

Women's cricketer Aow Cihui during training. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

A journeywoman who has played in several sports, former youth netballer Aow Cihui found an unlikely home in the sport of women’s cricket.

Adamant that the team will not be in Kuala Lumpur to simply make up the numbers, the 26-year-old PE teacher wants to make sure that her squad will eventually not finish last in Malaysia.

“Sure, getting into the SEA Games may be a ‘cool’ thing. But if we do not perform it’ll be a wasted opportunity especially as we’ve trained so much in the lead-up to the tournament,” said Aow. “You’d definitely not want to embarrass yourself and finish last in the competition.”

Training almost daily for the past six months, Aow recounts the defeats the team racked up during friendly matches. “Yes, some of the losses were quite bad as the score lines weren’t even close.

“I don’t know how other countries have been doing, but I do know that our team has improved a lot … we even train by playing against the Under-16 boys to improve our skills,” she added.

Aow however, is cautious against setting any medal targets in the upcoming 2017 Games. “It all depends on how we perform on game day, and how the opponents are doing.

“But if you ask me whether or not we stand a chance, I’d say yes we do,” she added.