Team Sky's Kwiatkowski pips Sagan to Milan-San Remo victory

REUTERS: Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski pipped world champion Peter Sagan in a thrilling finish to the Milan-San Remo race on Saturday.

Slovakia's Sagan attacked on the final Poggia climb near the end of the 291km race but was undone in the final metres as Poland's Kwiatkowski surged through to take the first Monument classic of his career.

It was a welcome respite for Britain's Team Sky who have been under intense scrutiny after an investigation into a medical package delivered to former rider Bradley Wiggins at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine.

France's Julian Alaphilippe was third.

