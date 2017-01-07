Teen modern pentathlete Ian Izree gunning for more competitions

SINGAPORE: Hungry for more success in modern pentathlon in 2017, teen Ian Izree Hairul Nazwa hopes to repeat his recent feat in his first international competition by winning more medals.

The 13-year-old won bronze in the individual youth category at the inaugural ASEAN Modern Pentathlon Championship (AMPC) held in Thailand in December. as well as a silver medal in the youth team event.

Speaking in Singapore this week, the School of Science and Technology, Singapore (SST) student said his success has given him the taste for more medal glory. “I felt a huge sense of pride and achievement with the medal wins back in December. It feels good winning medals while representing your country," he said.

13-year-old Ian Izree (right) in action against a Thai opponent at the 2016 ASEAN Modern Pentathlon Championships (Photo: Singapore Modern Pentathlon Association)

He added: “It was a great experience, as I haven’t taken part in an international race before. So this was the first race where I was up against many other countries.”

While modern pentathlon features five sporting disciplines – running, swimming and shooting, fencing and horse-riding - only the first three were included in the ASEAN event. This is the standard approach for junior competitions, although adults also took part.

A nerf gun enthusiast when younger Ian Izree (left) successfully made the transition to the laser pistol (Photo: Singapore Modern Pentathlon Association)

This year, the teen hopes to pick up another of the sport's disciplines, in addition to improving his performances in the ones he's familiar with. “I plan to learn fencing and I’m hoping that the Singapore Modern Pentathlon Association (SIMPA) offers fencing lessons so that I can attend them. In my school, there’s fencing as a co-curricular activity (CCA), so maybe I can change my CCA from running to fencing instead.”

Said Ian, who is part of his school’s cross-country team: “As for my stamina, I plan to improve on my swimming and running by going for regular training, so that in future competitions I can get better performances and timings.”

The diverse nature of modern pentathlon means that Ian will need more help to develop his talent in the sport, according to his father Hairul Nazwa Dol. He hopes SIMPA will be able to step in. “(Modern pentathlon) is a niche sport due to the equipment involved. As for the horse-riding part of it, you have to be 21 years old and above,: he said.

“Ian though, will only be able take up horse-riding at a later age, and that’s when I hope SIMPA will come in to help develop him to the next level."

He added: “We’re also going to ask for SIMPA’s help with fencing training. That way, Ian can still run in cross-country events with his friends in school, and also take part in national-level cross-country runs just like last year.”

The teen’s abilities have not gone unnoticed at SIMPA. The organisation's president Dennis Leong is exploring various options. “(Ian’s) new to this sport but yet he did well in the youth triathle (in Thailand). He’s still young, so the next step will be to discuss with him if he wants to continue with just the triathle, or slowly introduce him to the other disciplines as he grows older. There are a lot of possibilities for him.”

Team Singapore at the ASEAN Modern Pentathlon Championships (Photo: Singapore Modern Pentathlon Championships)

According to Leong, time is on the teen’s side, should he decide to commit fully to the sport. “In major games, all five disciplines are featured (in modern pentathlon), which consists of mostly experienced athletes.

“Ian’s only 13 and he’s got seven more years to go. He’s still got a chance (to represent Singapore at the highest level), as we’d like to explore grooming him for the future Youth Olympic Games.”

SIMPA AIMS TO HOST LOCAL MODERN PENTATHLON COMPETITION

In the short term, modern pentathlon enthusiasts can look forward to a national beach triathle championship organised by SIMPA. That is in addition to Singapore potentially hosting the 2017 AMPC in the 4th quarter of the year.

Said SIMPA’s vice-president Cassandra Choh: “The first event we intend to hold (this year) will be a local one. We need to do our selections again before we can pick a squad to compete in the Asean event. We need to form our team (for the AMPC) and give them at least six months of training.”

Noting how the national team for the 2016 edition of the AMPC could have done with more training, SIMPA's Leong said: ”We want to be more prepared for the 2017 edition as compared to the one last December. (This year’s event) will be more of a benchmark to see where we stand, and also to test how well we can organise an event as a federation.”

He added the organisation is hoping to host the event in early November. "For that, we’ll have to discuss with our counterparts in Thailand so that our events don’t clash as they’re also doing a similar event.”

Meanwhile, Ian is looking forward to further opportunities to compete internationally, even as he looks back at his achievements last month. ”After competitions, you’ll have to go back to being a normal person and lead a normal life. But you do indeed go back with a sense of achievement that you’ve won something, with the aim of starting afresh in the new year.”