Tennis - Birthday heartache looms in Paris - guaranteed

Sport

Tennis - Birthday heartache looms in Paris - guaranteed

Two birthdays, one present.

Jun 6, 2017; Paris, France; Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) reacts during her match against Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) on day ten of the 2017 French Open tennis tournament at Stade Roland Garros. PHOTO: Reuters/ Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

PARIS: Two birthdays, one present.

Both Timea Bacsinszky and Jelena Ostapenko will celebrate birthdays on Thursday, but one will be left crying into her cake as they face off in the French Open semi-finals.

Swiss Bacsinszky beat local darling Kristina Mladenovic 6-4 6-4 in the last eight while Ostapenko downed former world one Caroline Wozniacki.

Bacsinszky turns 28 on Thursday, while Ostapenko will leave her teens behind.

"It will be great to celebrate playing tennis here," said Ostapenko, the first teenager since Ana Ivanovic in 2008 to reach the last four in Roland Garros.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ossian Shine)

Source: Reuters