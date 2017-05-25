Tennis-ATP Tour Finals to stay in London until 2020

The season-ending ATP World Tour Finals will remain in London until 2020, the men's governing body confirmed on Thursday.

LONDON: The season-ending ATP World Tour Finals will remain in London until 2020, the men's governing body confirmed on Thursday.

Since moving to London's cavernous O2 Arena, formerly known as the Millennium Dome, in 2009, the event featuring the world's top eight singles players and top eight doubles pairs, has been hugely successful with sell-out crowds at most sessions.

This year's tournament will have new lead sponsors with Japanese firm Nitto Denko Corporation taking over from Barclays.

It will now be called the Nitto ATP Finals.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)

Advertisement