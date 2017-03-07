Tennis Australia president Healy to resign next month

REUTERS: Tennis Australia president Steve Healy has announced his decision to step down next month to pursue business interests and will initially be replaced in the role by Chris Freeman.

Healy, who joined Tennis Australia in 2008 and was elected president two years later, was last year appointed the Australia region CEO and chairman of partners of global law firm Dentons.

"We have just had an amazing summer of tennis and delivered the most successful Australian Open in history," Healy said in a Tennis Australia statement.

"We have achieved a lot during the last eight years and it is the perfect time for me to hand over the reins and pursue other challenges."

Vice president Freeman will take over as interim chairman until October, when a new chairman will be elected at the Tennis Australia annual general meeting.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)