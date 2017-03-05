Tennis: Australia's Barty claims Malaysian Open title

KUALA LUMPUR: Ashleigh Barty fired on all cylinders to clinch the WTA Malaysian Open title after she brushed aside Japan's Nao Hibino 6-3, 6-2 in 73 minutes in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (Mar 5).

The Australian, who had come through the qualifiers and only dropped a set en route to the final, cut a ferocious figure from the get go with her powerful ground strokes which left Nibino reeling on most occasions.

A heavy downpour saw play suspended for almost 90 minutes with Barty leading 4-1 in the first set. When play resumed, Barty did not let off, resuming in the same attack mode to take the first set 6-3.

The 158th-ranked player was even more dominant in the second game, working her opponents deep into the baseline with powerful forehand returns to win 6-2 and capture her first professional title.

"It's amazing to have won, it truly is. I am a bit speechless." Barty said. "I was just happy to come out and play some good tennis today," she added.

Barty will pocket US$43,000 for her maiden senior title, while Hibino will take home USUS$23,400.