Tennis: Australia's Barty claims Malaysian Open title

  • Posted 05 Mar 2017 23:48
  • Updated 05 Mar 2017 23:50
Ashleigh Barty of Australia poses with her trophy after winning against Japan's Nao Hibino in the women's singles finals match of the WTA Malaysian Open tennis tournament in Kuala Lumpur. (Mohd RASFAN/AFP)

KUALA LUMPUR: Ashleigh Barty fired on all cylinders to clinch the WTA Malaysian Open title after she brushed aside Japan's Nao Hibino 6-3, 6-2 in 73 minutes in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (Mar 5).

The Australian, who had come through the qualifiers and only dropped a set en route to the final, cut a ferocious figure from the get go with her powerful ground strokes which left Nibino reeling on most occasions.

A heavy downpour saw play suspended for almost 90 minutes with Barty leading 4-1 in the first set. When play resumed, Barty did not let off, resuming in the same attack mode to take the first set 6-3.

The 158th-ranked player was even more dominant in the second game, working her opponents deep into the baseline with powerful forehand returns to win 6-2 and capture her first professional title.

"It's amazing to have won, it truly is. I am a bit speechless." Barty said. "I was just happy to come out and play some good tennis today," she added.

Barty will pocket US$43,000 for her maiden senior title, while Hibino will take home USUS$23,400.

- AFP/de