Tennis: Bautista Agut to face Medvedev in Chennai Open final

CHENNAI: Russia's unseeded Daniil Medvedev will play his maiden ATP final against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the Chennai Open on Sunday (Jan 7).

Medvedev, 20, beat Israel's Dudi Sela 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 in the first semi-final of the tournament in the southern Indian city on Saturday.

Medvedev, ranked 99, won the match in two hours and six minutes.

Second seed and world number 14 Bautista Agut beat Frenchman Benoit Paire in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 in the second semi-final.

Tournament favourite and top seed Marin Cilic from Croatia crashed out after losing to Slovakia's Josef Kovalik in the second round of the near US$450,000 tournament.