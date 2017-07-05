Tennis: Becker's ex-business partner demands €36.5m payment

BERLIN: A former business partner of German tennis star Boris Becker, who was last month declared bankrupt, is demanding the payment of €36.5 million which he claims he is owned by the former world number one.

Swiss businessman Hans-Dieter Cleven claims he is owed 40 million Swiss francs (US$41.4 million, €36.5 million) by Becker but did not reveal the origin of the sum.

"After the recent decision by a court in London to declare Boris Becker bankrupt was made public, the former business partner of Boris Becker, entrepreneur Hans-Dieter Cleven felt obliged to enforce his demands in light of that procedure," law firm GHM Partners acting for Cleven said in a statement.

Becker's lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser told German news agency DPA, that Cleven was "lobbying in public" to win an "unfounded claim".

Becker - who won six Grand Slams in the 1980s and '90s; three Wimbledon, two Australian Open and one US Open title - has denied he is bankrupt and told the German press he can meet all his obligations.

The 49-year-old is currently working as a television pundit during the Wimbledon championship in London.

Advertisement