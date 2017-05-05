Tennis: Chung too good for me, says beaten Monfils

MUNICH, Germany: French top seed Gael Monfils admitted he had simply been outclassed after crashing 6-2, 6-4 to South Korea's Hyeon Chung in the second round of the Munich ATP tournament on Thursday (May 4).

"I didn't play my best tennis," said the dread-locked French star who has been out three weeks with an Achilles injury.

"But he (Chung) was simply too good for me today. It wasn't a good game from me, but that's how it is after a long time away," he said.

For 20-year-old Chung who is 78th in the ATP rankings the victory is one of the biggest of his career.