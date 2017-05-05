Tennis: Chung too good for me, says beaten Monfils

Sport

French Gael Monfils returns the ball during his round of 16 match against Korean Hyeon Chung at the ATP tennis BMW Open in Munich, southern Germany. (Christof STACHE/AFP)

MUNICH, Germany: French top seed Gael Monfils admitted he had simply been outclassed after crashing 6-2, 6-4 to South Korea's Hyeon Chung in the second round of the Munich ATP tournament on Thursday (May 4).

"I didn't play my best tennis," said the dread-locked French star who has been out three weeks with an Achilles injury.

"But he (Chung) was simply too good for me today. It wasn't a good game from me, but that's how it is after a long time away," he said.

For 20-year-old Chung who is 78th in the ATP rankings the victory is one of the biggest of his career.

