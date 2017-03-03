Tennis: Cilic into Acapulco semi-finals without lifting racquet

ACAPULCO, Mexico: Third-seeded Croatian Marin Cilic reached the semi-finals of the ATP Mexico Open without hitting a ball on Thursday (Mar 2) as American Steve Johnson withdrew.

World number eight Cilic next faces either second-seeded Spaniard Rafael Nadal, the world number six, or Japanese qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka, ranked 86th.

Johnson pulled out of his scheduled quarter-final on the hardcourt at Acapulco with a right ankle injury he said he sustained in his victory over Ernesto Escobedo on Wednesday.

In the day's other quarter-finals, top-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic took on Australian sixth seed Nick Kyrgios while fourth seed and defending champion Dominic Thiem of Austria faced big-serving American Sam Querrey.