Tennis: Djokovic marches on as Kerber scrapes through

LONDON: Novak Djokovic fended off a brief challenge from Ernests Gulbis to reach the Wimbledon last 16 on Saturday (Jul 8) as women's top seed Angelique Kerber scraped into the business end of the championships.

Djokovic was a break down in the first set and was taken to a tie break in the third but beat Gulbis 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (7/2) on Centre Court, before Roger Federer took on Mischa Zverev.

"I'm delighted with the performance. I thought I raised the level of tennis," said three-time champion Djokovic after making the second week without dropping a set.

He next faces Adrian Mannarino, who overturned French compatriot and 15th seed Gael Monfils in a five-setter.

Elsewhere in Saturday's third round ties, Kerber looked mightily relieved after saving her world number one status in a tense 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 win over US world number 70 Shelby Rogers.

Germany's Angelique Kerber returns against US player Shelby Rogers during their women's singles match on the sixth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on Jul 8, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Glyn Kirk)

The German star was a break down in the second set but did just enough to claw her way into Monday's fourth round where she will face Garbine Muguruza.

Agnieszka Radwanska also had to come from behind in her third round tie, while in the men's draw, last year's beaten finalist Milos Raonic and Grigor Dimitrov made it through - as did Sam Querrey, who took one game to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

ONE-GAME WONDER



Their match was suspended Friday at 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 6-5 due to bad light, with the French 12th seed not wanting to field Querrey's returns of serve in the gloom.

They came back Saturday but it was all over in minutes as the US 24th seed broke serve. "My opponent was good today. He did three, four good shots, and yeah, that's it," said Tsonga.

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga returns against US player Sam Querrey during their men's singles match on the sixth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on Jul 8, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Glyn Kirk)

Querrey said: "It's really the most anti-climactic way to finish a match." He faces South Africa's Kevin Anderson for a quarter-final spot.

Canadian sixth seed Raonic downed Spain's 25th seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 7-5 to book a fouth round spot against Alexander Zverev.

The German 10th seed beat Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Bulgarian 13th seed Dimitrov had an easy ride when Israeli Sela was forced to pull out at 6-1, 6-1 down after struggling with a right thigh injury that required treatment during the match.

The 2008 Wimbledon junior champion will next face meet either Federer or Mischa Zverev.

Tomas Berdych, the 2010 beaten finalist, beat David Ferrer in straight sets. The Czech 11th seed will play either Austrian eighth seed Dominic Thiem or Jared Donaldson of the United States on Monday.

MATTEK-SANDS RELIVES HORROR



Spain's world number 15 Muguruza, the 2015 runner-up, comfortably beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-2. The off-sorts Romanian had witnessed the horrific knee injury suffered Thursday by her last opponent, Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

The American wept as she relived the sickening injury which has left her facing surgery to repair a dislocated knee.

"I heard a pop in my leg and everything went slow after that," she said Saturday from her hospital room in Wimbledon. "I have had lots of injuries in my career but this is definitely the worst. I will be out for a while but I will get through this."

Wozniacki dug herself out of trouble when pushed to the brink by Anett Kontaveit, but the Danish fifth seed eventually beat the world number 38 from Estonia 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2.

She next plays 24th seed Coco Vandeweghe, considered by some as a dark horse for the title, who beat US compatriot Alison Riske 6-2, 6-4.

RADWANSKA DIGS DEEP



The deft Radwanska, the 2012 beaten finalist, came back from a set down to beat Swiss 19th seed Timea Bacsinszky 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 on Centre Court. "I expected a lot of tricky shots from her and a lot of entertaining rallies," said the Polish ninth seed.

Radwanska next faces Russian eighth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2004 US and 2009 French Open champion, who cruised through with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Slovenian qualifier Polona Hercog.

Croatia's Petra Martic, ranked 135, is the last qualifier still going at Wimbledon after beating Kazakh wild card Zarina Diyas 7-6 (8/6), 6-1.

Martic next faces Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova, who eased into the last 16 of a major for the first time with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine.

