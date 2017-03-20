Tennis: Federer beats Wawrinka for fifth Indian Wells title

INDIAN WELLS: Roger Federer defeated Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-5 in an all-Swiss final on Sunday (Mar 19) to win his fifth ATP Indian Wells Masters title.

Federer, who won his 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, broke three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka in the final game to seal the triumph on his first match point.

He joined Novak Djokovic as the only five-time winners of the Indian Wells men's title, adding another victory to those he captured in 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2012.