Tennis: Federer edges Wawrinka thriller to reach final

MELBOURNE: Roger Federer edged his Swiss friend Stan Wawrinka in a five-set thriller to advance to the Australian Open final on Thursday (Jan 26).

The 17-time Grand Slam champion saw off the world number four 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 and will face either Rafael Nadal or Grigor Dimitrov in Sunday's final.



