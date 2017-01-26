Channel NewsAsia

Tennis: Federer edges Wawrinka thriller to reach final

Roger Federer edged his Swiss friend Stan Wawrinka in a five-set thriller to advance to the Australian Open final on Thursday (Jan 26).

  • Posted 26 Jan 2017 19:57
  • Updated 26 Jan 2017 20:00
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates his victory against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka during their men's singles semi-final match on day 11 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 26, 2017. (Photo: AFP / PETER PARKS)

The 17-time Grand Slam champion saw off the world number four 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 and will face either Rafael Nadal or Grigor Dimitrov in Sunday's final.

- AFP