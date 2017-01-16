Tennis: Fourth seed Halep shocked at Aussie Open
The out-of-sorts Romanian went down 6-3, 6-1 to American Shelby Rogers.
- Posted 16 Jan 2017 09:47
- Updated 16 Jan 2017 09:50
MELBOURNE: Fourth seed Simona Halep was dumped from the Australian Open at the first hurdle for the second successive year Monday (Jan 16), having no answer to the power of American Shelby Rogers.
The out-of-sorts Romanian, who called for medical attention after losing the first set, went down 6-3, 6-1 in hot conditions on Rod Laver Arena.
- AFP/rw