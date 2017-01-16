Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Tennis: Fourth seed Halep shocked at Aussie Open

The out-of-sorts Romanian went down 6-3, 6-1 to American Shelby Rogers.

  • Posted 16 Jan 2017 09:47
  • Updated 16 Jan 2017 09:50
Romania's Simona Halep hits a return against Shelby Rogers of the US during their women's singles match on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan 16, 2017. (Photo: PETER PARKS/AFP)

MELBOURNE: Fourth seed Simona Halep was dumped from the Australian Open at the first hurdle for the second successive year Monday (Jan 16), having no answer to the power of American Shelby Rogers.

The out-of-sorts Romanian, who called for medical attention after losing the first set, went down 6-3, 6-1 in hot conditions on Rod Laver Arena.

- AFP/rw