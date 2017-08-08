Tennis: French Open champ Ostapenko falls to US qualifier Lepchenko

TORONTO, Canada: Qualifier Varvara Lepchenko rallied to stun French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 1-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5) on Monday (Aug 7) in the first round of the WTA hardcourt tournament in Toronto.

American veteran Lepchenko, 31 years old and ranked 68th in the world, trailed 6-1, 3-0 before turning things around against the 12th-ranked Latvian, who had followed up her Roland Garros triumph by reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

"I think I woke up, I was a little bit in the sleeping mode for a set and a half," said Lepchenko, a former top-20 player herself. "All the credit to her, she played amazing tennis - she hardly missed any ball from the very beginning.

"Once I gave her a little push back, that's when the game started. I pretty much focused on my game.

"I know I have powerful shots and I'm as good a player as her, so I knew I just had to give my best, and it would be a battle."

Lepchenko notched her first win this season over a top-20 player and her first since she beat then 15th-ranked Timea Bacsinszky at the US Open last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The match was one of the Centre Court highlights on the opening day of this key US Open tuneup.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, seeded ninth, headlined the night session, taking on Romanian qualifier Irina-Camelia Begu.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, seeded 14th, faced Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in the afternoon.

Top seed Karolina Pliskova and second-seeded Simona Halep - who won the Canadian crown last year when the WTA played in Montreal - were among the top eight players enjoying first-round byes.

In other early action on Monday. Czech Barbora Strycova upset 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-2, 6-3.

Strycova, ranked 26th in the world, raced to a 5-0 lead in the first set as Mladenovic struggled to find her rhythm.

Although Strycova was broken the first time she served for the set, she finally served it out with a love game and quickly took a 4-0 lead in the second frame.

She again turned back a late challenge from Mladenovic, who cut the deficit to 4-3 but was unable to convert three break points that would have seen her level the set.

It was another disappointing Canadian outing for Mladenovic, who has never won a match in Montreal or Toronto.

Elsewhere, British qualifier Heather Watson bowed out early, retiring while trailing Japan's Naomi Osaka 6-1, 4-1 with a shoulder injury.

Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens was up 6-2 when Croatian opponent Ana Konjuh retired, the victory sending Flipkens into a second-round clash with fourth-seeded Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain.

First round:

Naomi Osaka (JPN) bt Heather Watson (GBR) 6-1, 4-1 retired

Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3

Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) bt Sachia Vickery (USA) 6-1, 7-6 (7/3)

Petra Kvitova (CZE) bt Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) 6-1, 7-6 (7/5)

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4

Daria Kasatkina (RUS) bt Roberta Vinci (ITA) 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/1)

Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) bt Ana Konjuh (CRO) 6-2, retired

Varvara Lepchenko (USA) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 1-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5)

Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (CZE) bt Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 6-2, 6-3

Daria Gavrilova (AUS) bt Lara Arruabarrena (ESP) 6-3, 6-3