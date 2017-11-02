Tennis-In-form Del Potro reaches Paris Masters last eight

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Argentine Juan Martin del Potro moved a step closer to qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals when he reached the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters with a 7-5 6-4 win against Robin Haase on Thursday.

The 13th seed converted all his break points against the Dutchman, who eliminated fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the previous round, to set up a meeting with either John Isner or Grigor Dimitrov.

Del Potro is hoping to keep up his recent run, when he has contested two finals and a semi-final in his last three tournaments, as he bids to secure one of the two remaining spots for the season finale in London.

The Argentine, playing in Bercy for the first time since 2013, needs to reach the semi-finals in Paris to book a ticket for the Nov. 12-19 ATP Finals.

World number one Rafael Nadal, chasing his maiden title here, takes on Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

