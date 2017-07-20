Tennis: Isner and Karlovic advance, Mannarino out at Newport championships

WASHINGTON: US top seed John Isner and second-seeded defending champion Ivo Karlovic advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP Hall of Fame Championships with straight-set triumphs on Wednesday (Jul 19) at Newport, Rhode Island.

Isner, the 2011 and 2012 winner at the grass-court event, fired 13 aces in defeating Australian qualifier Sam Groth 6-2, 6-4. The hard-serving American improved to 3-0 all-time against Groth, who dropped prior meetings in Davis Cup ties this year and last year, with the 61-minute triumph.

Croatia's Karlovic, 38, defeated American Denis Kudla 6-4, 6-4 to reach the final eight. Karlovic, seeking his ninth career ATP crown, lost the 2014 and 2015 Newport finals before downing Gilles Muller 14-12 in a third-set tie-breaker to win last year's championship match.

Isner advanced to a quarter-final matchup against the winner of a later match between Canadian qualifier Frank Dancevic and American Dennis Novikov.

Karlovic booked a quarter-final meeting with Germany's Peter Gojowczyk, who eliminated Russia's Konstantin Kravchuk 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Germany's Tobias Kamke pulled the biggest upset so far, ousting French third seed Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (7/5), 7-5. He will next face either Slovakian sixth seed Lukas Lacko or Aussie qualifier Matthew Ebden.

Also advancing was fourth-seeded Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who outlasted Spain's Adrian Menendez-Maceiras 7-5, 2-6, 6-3. His next opponent will be the later winner between Australian Akira Santillan and American Bjorn Fratangelo.