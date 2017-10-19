Tennis: Konta splits with coach, ends season

LONDON: British number one Johanna Konta split with coach Wim Fissette on Wednesday (Oct 18) and shut down her season in a disappointing finale to a campaign which had seen her reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The 26-year-old Australian-born world number 10, who won just four matches since Wimbledon due to a combination of a loss of form and a foot injury, said she and the Belgian coach had parted ways amicably after less than a year together.

Fissette, 37, had established himself as one of the leading coaches in the women's game having already worked with Kim Clijsters, Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka.

"After careful thought and discussion, Wim Fissette and I have mutually decided to end our working relationship," said Konta in a statement. "Things ended very amicably and I wish Wim all the best. We've achieved a lot together and I want to thank him for all his patience, hard work and expertise.

"I will be working with my team over the coming weeks to find the right way forward for me and my tennis. The goal is to get a new coach or coaches in place as soon as possible but the focus will be on making the right decision rather than a quick decision."

Konta, who under Fissette's tutelage won the biggest title of her career at the Miami Open in April and reached a career high fourth in the world rankings, also announced she would not play any more this season.

Her slide in form and the rise of Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia saw her edged out of the prestigious season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore.

"My foot is improving but it is still advisable to rest it further so unfortunately I will not be travelling to Singapore or to the WTA Elite Trophy (a tournament for the eight ranked outside the top eight in the world) in Zhuhai," said Konta.