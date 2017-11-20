Tennis: Kontinen, Peers retain ATP Finals doubles crown

LONDON: Henri Kontinen and John Peers brushed aside top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo 6-4, 6-2 to retain their ATP Finals doubles crown on Sunday (Nov 19).

The Finnish-Australian pairing came into the match with a 3-1 head-to head record against their opponents, winning the past two meetings in Washington and Shanghai, although they lost this year's Wimbledon semi-final.

A single break of serve in the fifth game of the first set was enough for Kontinen and Peers to take the opener 6-4 against their Polish-Brazilian opponents.

In the second set, Kontinen and Peers broke in the first game to establish an iron grip on the match at London's O2 Arena and repeated the feat in the fifth game and there was no way back for Kubot and Melo.

The number two seeds impressed on serve, winning 89 percent of points on first serve throughout the match.

Kontinen and Peers won a total of 63 points against 42 for their opponents in a one-sided contest

