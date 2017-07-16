Tennis: Kubot, Melo win marathon men's doubles final

LONDON: Fourth seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo clinched the Wimbledon men's doubles title on Saturday (Jul 15) with a 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 13-11 win over Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic.

The final lasted a marathon 4 hours 41 minutes and was only the fourth Wimbledon men's doubles final to go to five sets in the last 20 years.

The final set was the longest since 1992 when John McEnroe and Michael Stich defeated Jim Grabb and Richey Reneberg 19-17 in the decider.

That final was also the longest men's doubles championship match at Wimbledon lasting 5 hours 1 minute.

For Poland's Kubot, it was a second Grand Slam doubles title to add to his 2014 Australian Open victory with Robert Lindstedt.

Melo won his only other Slam in 2015 at Roland Garros with Ivan Dodig.