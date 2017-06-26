Tennis: Lopez crowned king of Queen's

Sport

Spain's Feliciano Lopez raises the trophy after winning the men's singles final tennis match against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the ATP Aegon Championships tennis tournament at Queen's Club in west London. (Adrian DENNIS/AFP)
LONDON: Feliciano Lopez won the Queen's Club title in dramatic fashion as the Spaniard saved a match point before defeating Marin Cilic 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (10/8) on Sunday (Jun 25).

Trailing by a set to the big-serving Cilic, Lopez held his nerve in a gripping finale to overwhelm the world number seven and secure his first ATP title since Gstaad in July 2016.

It was a sweet moment for world number 32 Lopez, who held a championship point in the 2014 Queen's final before losing in three sets to Grigor Dimitrov.

The 35-year-old avenged that painful loss by beating Dimitrov in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Source: AFP/de