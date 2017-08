NEW YORK: Spanish third seed Garbine Muguruza advanced to the second round of the US Open on Monday (Aug 28) by defeating American Varvara Lepchenko 6-0, 6-3.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Muguruza, who has never made it past the second round in four prior appearances on the New York hardcourts, next faces the later winner between US qualifier Claire Liu and China's Duan Ying-Ying.