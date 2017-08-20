Tennis: Muguruza downs Pliskova, Dimitrov reaches final

CINCINNATI: Reigning Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza and 11th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov each advanced to a groundbreaking final with triumphs Saturday at the WTA and ATP Cincinnati Masters.

Sixth-ranked Spaniard Muguruza reached her first US event final by trouncing Czech top-ranked defending champion Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-2, flipping the script in a rematch of their 2016 Cincinnati semi-final.

"I'm just happy to be in the final," said Muguruza. "I was hoping to get it and my concentration was really good. Very happy with this win."

Bulgaria's Dimitrov dispatched 19th-ranked American John Isner 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (12/10) to reach his first ATP Masters final, taking a dramatic final tie-breaker on his fourth match point.

"Patience. That's what it is," Dimitrov said. "I knew where he was going to serve but I couldn't do much on the ball. I just remained focused and used every opportunity I had."

Dimitrov, who matched his best Grand Slam showing by reaching this year's Australian Open semi-finals, seeks his third title of the season and sixth of his career Sunday against the winner of a later semi-final between Australia's Nick Kyrgios and Spain's David Ferrer.

"Tomorrow is going to be a step forward for me," Dimitrov said.

Muguruza will play for her fifth career title Sunday against the winner of a later match between Romania's second-ranked Simona Halep and 151st-ranked US wildcard Sloane Stephens.

Halep would overtake Pliskova and claim the world number one ranking for the first time by winning the crown at the last major US Open tuneup.

Pliskova, last year's US Open runner-up, had won six matches in a row over Muguruza since losing their first meeting at the 2013 French Open.

"I lost to her so many times, I figured out something was going wrong," Muguruza said. "I worked hard on beating these kinds of opponents. I returned well. My shots were there. It was a gorgeous day."

Muguruza, her left thigh bandaged, broke in the first and last games of the opening set, denied Pliskova on three break points in the opening game of the second set, then broke Pliskova's final two service games for the victory.

Pliskova, who won twice Friday after a rain postponement, said she felt drained once the match began.

"I just wasn't there today at all," Pliskova said. "During the match the energy was pretty low. Three matches in 24 hours. Definitely not the best for me."

NOT THINKING NO. 1



Muguruza, the 2016 French Open winner, will be in the world number one hunt at the US Open, which starts on August 28.

"I'm definitely not thinking at all about number one," Muguruza said. "It's not going to help me. It's going to hold me back. I'm thinking about how I'm playing and if I keep doing that maybe that's going to get me to number one."

Dimitrov, a champion at Brisbane and Sofia this year, jumped ahead 5-2 in the tie-break and took the first set when an Isner backhand went wide. In the second dramatic tie-breaker, Dimitrov denied Isner on three set points and finally capitalized when Isner netted a forehand.

Isner, whose serve wasn't broken all week, fell to 12-2 in the past month after July title runs at Newport and Atlanta.



