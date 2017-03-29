Tennis: Nadal, Nishikori into Miami quarter-finals

MIAMI: Rafael Nadal and Kei Nishikori moved into the quarter-finals of the Miami Open with victories at Key Biscayne on Tuesday (Mar 28).

Nadal beat France's Nicolas Mahut 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in a tightly fought contest and will face American Jack Sock who comfortably beat his compatriot Jared Donaldson 6-2, 6-1.

The Spaniard, who has never won the Miami title, got the only break of the match to go 5-4 up in the first set.

Second-seed Nishikori, of Japan, survived a second set scare against Argentine Federico Delbonis before winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Nishikori, who lost to Novak Djokovic in last year's Miami final, will face Italian Fabio Fognini who defeated American Donald Young 6-0 6-4.

Czech Tomas Berdych, the tenth seed, also advanced thanks to a 6-3, 7-5 victory over France's Adrian Mannarino.

Later on Tuesday, in-form Roger Federer, who has won the Australian Open and Indian Wells this year, is up against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut while compatriot Stan Wawrinka plays Germany's Alexander Zverev.





Women's quarter-final:

Karolina Pliskova (CZE) bt Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (CRO) 6-3, 6-4

Men's fourth round:

Tomas Berdych (CZE) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-3, 7-5

Rafael Nadal (ESP) bt Nicolas Mahut (FRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

Jack Sock (USA) bt Jared Donaldson (USA) 6-2, 6-1

Fabio Fognini (ITA) bt Donald Young (USA) 6-0, 6-4

Kei Nishikori (JPN) bt Federico Del Bonis (ARG) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3