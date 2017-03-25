Tennis: Nadal sweeps past Sela into Miami third round

MIAMI: Rafael Nadal cruised past Israeli Dudi Sela in the second round of the Miami Open on Friday (Mar 24) while Japan's Kei Nishikori and Canada's Milos Raonic also enjoyed comfortable victories as the top seeds got underway.

With plenty of backing from the South Florida crowd, Nadal never looked in trouble against the 83rd ranked Sela as he ran out 6-3, 6-4 winner in one hour and 20 minutes.

The Spaniard is looking to win his first Miami title after losing in the final four times in his career.

Second-seed Nishikori beat big-serving South African Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-3 on center court and will face Fernando Verdasco of Spain or young American Ernesto Escobedo in the next round.





Kei Nishikori, of Japan, hits a return to Kevin Anderson. (Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky)

The Japanese, beaten by Novak Djokovic in last year's Miami final, didn't face a break point in the contest and won 88 per cent of his first-serve points.

Raonic was returning from almost a month on the sidelines due to a right leg injury and enjoyed a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Serbia's Viktor Troicki.

The Canadian was in charge of the opening set and at 3-1 up in the second, it looked all over but Troicki forced things back to level at 5-5 before Raonic got the crucial break.

Intermittent rain and high winds made it tough at times for both players but Raonic said he was glad to get back on court.

"Conditions obviously weren't ideal but I have to be very happy with just the outcome," he said adding he was still not in the best shape physically.

"But I've put in the work that I can, I have prepared the best I can for this tournament and while I'm not necessarily in the best position right now, fortunately it is a long tournament," he added.

Bulgarian ninth-seed Grigor Dimitrov takes on Argentina's Guido Pella later on Friday.