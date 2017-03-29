Tennis: Nishikori reaches Miami Open quarter-finals

MIAMI: Second seed Kei Nishikori of Japan reached the quarter-finals of the Miami Open, surviving a second set scare against Argentine Federico Delbonis on Tuesday (Mar 28) before winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Nishikori, who lost to Novak Djokovic in last year's Miami final, will face the winner of Tuesday's match between American Donald Young and Italy's Fabio Fognini.

Tuesday's play involves all eight fourth round matches with Rafa Nadal taking on France's Nicolas Mahut and Roger Federer up against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.