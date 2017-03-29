Tennis: Nishikori reaches Miami Open quarter-finals

MIAMI: Second seed Kei Nishikori of Japan reached the quarter-finals of the Miami Open, surviving a second set scare against Argentine Federico Delbonis on Tuesday (Mar 28) before winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Nishikori, who lost to Novak Djokovic in last year's Miami final, will face Italian Fabio Fognini who defeated American Donald Young 6-0, 6-4.

Another American, 13th seed Jack Sock, did make it to the last eight however, beating compatriot and qualifier Jared Donaldson 6-2, 6-1.

Sock will play the winner of the clash between fifth-seed Rafael Nadal, seeking his first win at Miami, and France's Nicolas Mahut.

Later on Tuesday, in-form Roger Federer, who has won the Australian Open and Indian Wells this year, is up against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.