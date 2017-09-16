Tennis: 'Not serious' Kyrgios pulls Aussies level in Davis Cup

PARIS: Nick Kyrgios clinched a five-set thriller to pull Australia level with Belgium in the Davis Cup semi-finals on Friday (Sep 15), just hours after admitting he wasn't taking tennis seriously enough.

The combustible Kyrgios came back from two sets to one down to defeat 33-year-old Steve Darcis 6-3, 3-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-2 in 3hr 36min on the clay courts of Brussels' Palais 12 arena.

Kyrgios fired 34 aces and 41 winners to take his Davis Cup singles record to seven wins in eight, as Australia finished the day at 1-1 after world number 12 David Goffin had earlier beaten 185-ranked John Millman 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-5.

Kyrgios, defeated in the first round of the US Open by compatriot Millman earlier this month, went into the match suffering a hip injury as well as a lack of motivation.

Writing on www.playersvoice.com, the 22-year-old said: "I am not the professional tennis needs me to be".

"I'm not making the improvements I should because I don't want it enough, I'm not taking it seriously enough.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"There is a constant tug-of-war between the competitor within me wanting to win, win, win and the human in me wanting to live a normal life with my family away from the public glare."

However, he was overjoyed by his performance in Brussels as Australia, the 28-time champions, seek a place in the Davis Cup final for the first time since they last won the title in 2003.



"(Captain) Lleyton Hewitt and I have put so much dedication into this, the Davis Cup has been my No.1 priority this year. I think we must be favourites going into the doubles' tomorrow," Kyrgios told daviscup.com.



Jordan Thompson and John Peers will play the doubles for Australia against Arthur De Greef and Ruben Bemelmans with the reverse singles to be played on Sunday.



Australia's John Millman reacts after a returning a ball to Belgium's David Goffin during the Davis Cup tennis semifinal match between Belgium and Australia in Brussels on Sep 15, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Emmanuel Dunand)

In Lille, Dusan Lajovic made a mockery of the absence of Novak Djokovic to give Serbia a shock lead over France in their semi-final.



World number 80 Lajovic edged Lucas Pouille, ranked 58 places higher, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/5) in the first rubber of the tie also being played on clay.



"This is what the Davis Cup is all about," said Serbia captain Nenad Zimonjic, who is without his three leading singles players -- Djokovic, who is sidelined until 2018 with a wrist injury, Janko Tipsarevic and Viktor Troicki.



"The third set was the key. Whoever was going to win that one was going to turn it all around. We need a miracle but we believe in our players."



However, France, the nine-time champions, levelled the tie at 1-1 when Jo-Wilfried Tsonga downed Davis Cup debutant and world number 95 Laslo Djere, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 6-3.



France captain Yannick Noah was critical of his own performance.



"I did not have a very good match as a captain. I was a bit stressed and I think I passed my stress to Lucas," he said. "I'll have to improve our communication for the next rubber."



In the play-offs, where the winners will compete in the World Group next season, 2016 champions Argentina are 1-1 against Kazakhstan after US Open quarter-finalist Diego Schwartzman eased past Dimtri Popko 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.



Mikhail Kukushkin had given the hosts the lead by seeing off Guido Pella 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 6-4.



Boris Becker's first day as head of men's tennis with Germany ended with his country - missing brothers Alexander and Mischa Zverev - level at 1-1 in Portugal.



Japan were 2-0 up on Brazil while Switzerland, the 2014 champions, are 1-1 against Belarus in Biel.



Other play-offs see Hungary playing Russia, Colombia hosting Croatia while Canada welcome India.