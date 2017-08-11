Tennis: Pliskova into Toronto quarters as Osaka retires

Toronto (Canada) - World number one Karolina Pliskova advanced to the quarter-finals of the WTA Toronto hardcourt tournament on Thursday as opponent Naomi Osaka abandoned due to a muscle injury.

After taking the first set, Czech top seed Pliskova was given a scare after Osaka fought back to level in the second set tie-break.

But with Osaka clearly in discomfort, the Japanese teenager scratched in the decider, leaving Pliskova to advance 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 1-0.

Pliskova will now face either Caroline Wozniacki or Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska in the last eight.

In other early action on Thursday, France's Caroline Garcia defeated Catherine Bellis of the United States 6-4, 6-2.

Garcia will face either second seed Simona Halep or Barbora Strycova in the quarter-finals.

Advertisement