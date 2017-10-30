Tennis: Pouille routs compatriot Tsonga for Vienna title

VIENNA: Lucas Pouille won the Vienna ATP tournament on Sunday (Oct 29) with a 6-1, 6-4 thumping of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in an all-French final.

For the 23-year-old Pouille this was a first win over Tsonga and his third title of the season on the indoor hard court after wins on the clay in Budapest and grass at Stuttgart.

The pair will likely form the key part of France's Davis Cup team which plays Belgium in the final at Lille in late November.

Tsonga has been blighted the last two months by a knee injury, but the 32-year-old won at Antwerp last week with this event confirming his return to form.